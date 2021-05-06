 Skip to main content
Prom: A night of glowing colors
date 2021-05-06

Students at Gering's prom give their best superman dances during "Soulja Boy."

Gering High School hosted their prom at the Weborg 21 Centre in coordination with the WyoBraska Gives Laser Light Show on Saturday, May 1. Students donned glow sticks, necklaces and bracelets to “light up the night” and put on their dancing shoes for a night of fun.

Carleigh Pszanka (left), Sydnee Winkler (right), David Karpf and Sydney Huckfeldt party at Gering's prom.
Alexandria Thomas dances with a friend at Gering High School's prom Saturday night.
A group of friends get low while dancing at Gering's prom.
Gering students raise their hands in the air during one of the many dance songs played at prom Saturday night.
Ashlyn Reinmuth (right) and a friend show off their moves during Gering's prom.
Zada Hernandez (left) pauses to give the peace sign while she dances with friends Angelia Garvin (center) and Alexis Thompson (right).
