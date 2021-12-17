Property owner contests Gering annexation in court

According to the lawsuit, regarding the Oct. 5 public hearing, Reed alleges he and Reed Farm’s “was never directly given notice of this public meeting regarding potential annexation of his property but did learn of the anexation from third parties. It also cites the land as being designated as in a heavy industrial district. The Star-Herald covered that public hearing and Reed and his attorney were in attendance and spoke at the meeting.

Reed also contacted the city, the suit says, expressing his objection. He also offered to show the lands to the council and mayor of Gering, a majority of whom declined to examine the lands. He claims in the suit that a representative was not permitted to speak during the Nov. 8 meeting or at the Nov. 16 meeting.

The annexation had been approved by the council, after Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman cast the tie breaking vote during its Nov. 16 meeting.