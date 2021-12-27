Public hearing for GHS principal slated this week

A public notice announces the Gering Public Schools Board of Education will hold a public hearing this week to determine the fate of high school principal Rocky Schneider.
The hearing is set for Thursday, Dec. 30, at 8 a.m. at the Gering City Council Chambers. In the notice, which was published in the Gering Courier Dec. 23, it read, “The board will conduct a hearing to determine whether to cancel, terminate, amend or to continue the employment contract of Rocky Schneider and will take action on the matter.”
Schneider is currently on administrative leave, which took effect on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a letter that was sent out to parents on Dec. 10.
Assistant Principal Mario Chavez is currently serving as interim principal.
“This is a personnel matter and the school district will not comment further,” read the letter sent to parents. District personnel also declined to comment if Schneider’s leave has been paid or not after an inquiry by the Star-Herald.
Schneider became principal of Gering High School in fall 2019, making him a probationary employee, according to policies on the Gering Public Schools’ website.
According to state statute 79-831, if the school board or the superintendent determines that it is appropriate to consider whether the contract of a probationary employee should be amended, terminated or not renewed, such certificated employee shall be given written notice.
“Within seven calendar days after receipt of the notice, the probationary certificated employee may make a written request to the secretary of the school board or to the superintendent or superintendent’s designee for a hearing before the school board,” according to the statute.
According to statute, the employee can request that the hearing be held in private. The school district’s spokesperson Jennifer Sibal said Schneider’s hearing would be held in public. Any action by the board would be required to occur in open session, according to the Open Meetings Act.
An agenda for the Dec. 30 public hearing has not yet been posted to the Gering Public Schools website as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23.