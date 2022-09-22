Public invited to attend Monument Marathon events, competitor spots filling up

The 11th annual Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon has events for the entire community to enjoy, even if you have not registered to be a runner or walker.

With race week upon the community, race director Jennifer Reisig said she looks forward to welcoming the runners and community to events as they raise funds for Western Nebraska Community College students.

Events begin Friday, with the Monument Marathon Expo from noon to 8 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center. The expo is open to the public and features numerous vendor booths as well as an information booth and registration for participants to pick up their race packets.

“We keep that registration open the entire time, so if someone walks in a couple minutes until 8, as long as we have availability, they can register,” Reisig told the Gering Courier.

As of Friday, Sept. 16, 527 runners had registered, but eight had deferred to next year, Reisig said. For this year’s race, that is 519 runners so far with three additional marathon registrations. Friday registration numbers had 87 marathon runners, 245 half-marathon runners, 131 5K runners and 56 relay runners (19 teams).

“We don’t get a lot of late marathon registrations, so that’s really awesome to see this late,” Reisig said. “We always want to at least see that number hit 500. It’s good that we’re over that number.”

It is possible the 5K registration may close before the expo or during the day, Reisig said. The 5K is limited to 500 participants this year. Numbers had to be finalized by early August to ensure all participants who cross the finish line receive medals.

“Our 5K, half and our half-relay all start in the same area, so part of that is we have to have the space for all of those people and part of it, too, is when I order supplies, I have to make a determination of how many runners I think we’re going to have in any certain race distance.”

A pasta feed, which is open to the public, will also take place during the expo from 5 to 8 p.m. The meal is served buffet-style and features spaghetti with meat sauce, penne with alfredo sauce, fresh green salad, garlic toast and iced tea.

Tickets are $10 per person. The meal will be served in the left room at the civic center. The expo will be to the right.

Last year’s Monument Marathon raised $54,000 for WNCC student scholarships and support. Reisig said she is hopeful they will match that figure again. To date, the marathon has helped raised over $450,000 for WNCC students.

Reisig said they will take registrations online through Thursday, Sept. 22, at noon and in person at the expo. Reisig added they typically see a lot of registrations during the expo.

The various races will begin Saturday morning from either Five Rocks Amphitheater or Wildcat Hills Nature Center. Roughly 330 volunteers will be positioned throughout the routes to support the runners’ needs throughout race day. There are 270 community members registered as volunteers for this year’s marathon, plus 60 students who will represent WNCC, Scottsbluff High School and Gering High School.

“This is such a huge volunteer event in our community, so it works out really well for us to partner with those student groups,” Reisig said. “We encourage them all to wear a T-shirt from their student group or a uniform so that when they are out there helping on the course, people can see that they are representing their club.”

Volunteers completed training Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 15, where they learned where they would be stationed along the course and how to answer runners’ questions, like information about the location of the next aid station. Aid stations are located every two to three miles along the course. Most stations have water, Gatorade and energy gels.

“We’re thankful to the community for the support of this event and our sponsors, all of our volunteers, the City of Gering, Scotts Bluff County, law enforcement, fire departments, Region 22 — all of those service organizations out there to keep our volunteers and runners safe on race day,” she said.

Participants will arrive at Five Rocks Amphitheater, where full-marathon competitors will be shuttled to the Wildcat Hills Nature Center starting line at 6:15 a.m., 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. The half- and full marathons start at 7:30 a.m. The 5K and half relay start at 8 a.m. Runners must arrive at Five Rocks before 7:30 a.m. Five Rocks Road will close at 7:30 a.m. when the half-marathon starts.

Community members and supporters will be cheering on the participants for the 5K, half-marathon relay, and the half- and full marathons. Similar to years past, organizers have planned for the crowd. Spectators are encouraged to dress in costume, bring supportive signs and make noise.

There are eight designated cheer stations throughout the courses. Full marathon stations are at Old Stage Hill Road and Highway 71, Sandberg Implement, McLellan Park, Geil Elementary, Legacy of the Plains Museum, Scotts Bluff National Monument, 2550 Clubhouse Drive and Five Rocks Amphitheater. Half-marathon cheer stations are at Legacy of the Plains Museum, the Monument, Clubhouse Drive and Five Rocks. The 5K cheer stations are at Legacy and Five Rocks.

The Monument Marathon will impact travel around the area with lane closures and some areas closed to all but local traffic until the afternoon. Details about the road impacts can be found online.

Awards will be handed out around noon, with all finishers of the full, half, 5K and half relay receiving custom medals. Cash prizes will be given to five overall male and female racers in the half- and full marathons and to the Masters Division (ages 40 and older) male and female winner of the half- and full marathons. No double dipping is allowed on cash prizes. If a person 40 or older wins an overall cash prize, only the larger cash prize will be given.

Age division awards will be handed out to the top two male and female racers in the half- and full marathons in each group: up to 19 years old, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older. Age division awards are a unique memento of the Scotts Bluff area. Non-cash awards will be handed out to the first- and second-place male and female racers in the 5K. Half-marathon relay teams will receive non-cash awards for the first- and second-place teams in three categories: all-male team, all-female team, coed team.

Spectators can stay up-to-date on race results live at www.monumentmarathon.com/results. For more information about this year’s event, visit monumentmarathon.com.

An official race after-party will be held at Flyover Brewing Company, 1824 Broadway in Scottsbluff, from 1-6 p.m. Live music will be performed from 1-4 p.m.