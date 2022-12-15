PupPack, CatPack programs seek donations to feed students

A student walks into Deb Schild’s classroom at the end of the school day to give her a hug. Before leaving, the student whispers in her ear, “Remember, today you pack my food.”

While Schild has since retired, she continues to serve students as the food purchaser for the PupPacks and CatPacks programs. She said no child should have to remind someone to pack their meals, but the reality is many students rely on the schools to access meals throughout the week, weekends and during breaks.

Gering and Scottsbluff public schools’ PupPack and CatPack programs offer nutritious meals for students to take home to ensure that as students sit at their desks and focus on the lessons, they do not have to worry about where their next meal will come from.

But without local support both programs will no longer be able to furnish meals next spring. GPS services kindergarten through 12th grades, as well as Vaults, if needed. SBPS services preschool through 12th grades.

“As a former teacher myself, what I’ve seen is you see quite an increase in energy in the kid’s ability to focus and being ready to learn and you also see a decrease in disruptive behaviors,” Schild said. “On Monday, they’re not hungry because they had something in their bag to eat, so they’re ready to come to school and they know they’re going to get that breakfast.”

She also noticed some students who weren’t receiving meals would start to become antsy in the classrooms during the middle of the week, worrying about not having food over the weekend. Providing these meals to students not only has a positive impact on students academically, but also socially and emotionally as they engage with their teachers and classmates.

So far this school year, Scottsbluff’s program prepares baggies for 260 Bearcats and Gering’s program prepares baggies for 125 Bulldogs. In previous years, Scottsbluff’s CatPacks program topped off at 185 students and Gering’s PupPack program served 85 students.

“So, our need is, of course, about 100 or so more bags per week and with that happening with the cost of food, it’s costing us about $2,500 a week just to send home a normal $5 bag is now $7 bag,” she said.

Students who qualify for free and reduced meals are eligible for the program. There is a form that must be filled out, which can be obtained by asking a district employee. A counselor can also refer students to the program during times of need.

If the program receives no donations, Schild said they would have to cut back food offerings every week to make it through March or April, “but that’s a big maybe because you don’t know how many more students you’re going to have come in and have that need.”

The programs are or soon will be out of stock on big ticket items like peanut butter and the regular sized cans with pop top lids of Chef Boyardee. Both packing stations have one month of peanut butter in storage.

“Right now, our biggest fear is we could cut back and skim by and we even talked about going to every other week, which would be so sad,” she said. “We will have absolutely no money to start then in August, if we can make it to the end of this school year.”

The bags include a protein, a can of Chef Boyardee; every other week a vegetable and either a pudding or fruit snack; juice; mac and cheese cup or ramen cup; a cereal, granola bar; oatmeal packet; hot chocolate; fresh fruit, orange or apple; and a snack, popcorn or cookie. Every other week the students receive a Chef Boyardee and a soup and once a month peanut butter is sent home.

“We thought we would get hit hard this year, but we just did not think this hard, this fast,” Schild said.

Pepsi recently announced plans to donate $5,000. Schild said they had to submit paperwork before they will allocate the fund, but when meals cost $2,500 a week, that money will be gone by the end of the year or early January.

Donations are deposited into a general fund for both programs to help pay for groceries. Schild noted they make sure that whatever Scottsbluff students receive in their packs, Gering students also receive.

To donate to the PupPacks and CatPacks programs, people can mail checks to Cooperative Ministry Council at P.O. Box 733, Scottsbluff, NE, 69363.

There is also a donation button on the Weekend Backpack Food Program – CatPacks and PupPacks, although Schild said such donations take several months before the program sees the money.

The public can also drop off food donations at Riverstone Bank, at 1540 10th St. in Gering or the First United Methodist Church, at 2002 4th Ave. in Scottsbluff.

If people want to organize a food drive, Schild encourages them to review the wish list, so the items are packable and within the dietary meal plan for both districts. Sometimes they receive large boxes of cereals or large cans of vegetables, which is not packable, Schild said.

Students work hard in the classrooms and with a little community support, the volunteers can continue to pack nutritious meals for students to be energized to learn.