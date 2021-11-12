Putting on a show

Gering High School's show choir Harmony took a gold rating at the Old West Choir Fest on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured the awarding-winning performance.
Gering Schools' superintendent Nicole Regan shares some of the successes of the first quarter in the district.
The Gering Courier's Emily Krzyzanowski highlighted senior Luis Avila-Sidon in the Senior Spotlight series this week.
For the first time in years, Gering High School's Harmony show choir claimed gold and got called back to the Best of the Fest show at the Old West Choir Fest on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Scotts Bluff County and northern Colorado were well-known for their sheep feeding operations. Tens of thousands of lambs were fed in the valle…
Gering High School released it's first quarter honor roll for the 2021-22 school year.
A look back at this week over the decades.
GERING – The Wyo-Braska Metaphysical Fair will be at the Gering Civic Center, Nov. 13-14. Thirty vendors from three states will gather in Geri…
Every single detail about the American flag is symbolic for something, even down to each individual fold.
The Gering Civic Center renovation moved recently into the third phase and is slated to be finished as a busy holiday party season kicks off, …
Both 5K and 10K runs that benefit local veterans beginning at Legacy of the Plains Museum had more than 85 runners on Saturday, Nov. 6.
