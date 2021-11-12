 Skip to main content
Putting on a show
Gering High School's show choir Harmony took a gold rating at the Old West Choir Fest on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured the awarding-winning performance.

Kylie Backus twists and turns as she performs with Gering's show choir Harmony.
Haylee Harder "has a good time" as she rocks out to "Party Rock Anthem" for the final song of Harmony's performance on Saturday.
Sydnee Winkler dances to the beat during Old West Choirfest on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Eli Thompson raps "Party Rock Anthem" during Harmony's performance at Old West Choirfest. The show choir's rendition of "Party Rock Anthem" was a hit with the crowd.
A group of Harmony's girls pose at the end of their daytime performance at Old West Choirfest at Scottsbluff High School. Gering's show choir was called back to participate in the Best of the Fest show at the end of the night and recieved a gold rating for their daytime performance.
Ethan Bosche flips across the stage for an impressive show choir performance from Gering's Harmony on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Scottsbluff High School.
Gering High School's Harmony show choir performed at Old West Choirfest over the weekend, receiving one of only four gold ratings of the day.
