Puzzles of the Past event returns to Legacy of the Plains

The upcoming meeting, which will take place Friday, Sept. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m., will focus on the community of Morrill. The last meeting, which was back in February 2020, was the first meeting on Morrill, and Wolf said it was a large success.

“(We) had a great, great event; lots of people showed up, and it was one (with) really, really lots of stories. It was really kind of cool,” he said. “Then of course, March is when COVID hit, so we’re just going to start over again with Morrill.”

Wolf said they usually continue with one community until practically all memories of the various photos have been exhausted, and then they move on to a new community. Mitchell will likely be next.

“We’ll probably go through Morrill to the end of the year, because we just kind of keep going until we run out of stories,” he said.

The event is open to community members of all ages, since anyone might have a clue toward any of the photos. Wolf said that even individuals not from a specific community are welcome to join, even if they are just interested in learning more about that community’s history or its role in the general history of the Panhandle.