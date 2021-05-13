Quad fields named Dome Rock Diamonds

After construction and surveys, the quad fields finally have a name.

Dome Rock Diamonds, set to host its first tournament in late May, is the official name of the quad fields. Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman announced the new name during the “Salute to Tourism” event on Thursday.

“The name has been chosen and the logo that we developed will be installed later this summer,” Kaufman said.

The announcement comes after years of debate and construction on the $3 million upgrades. Kaufman said the city took some heat when they initially launched into redoing the fields seven years ago.

“And at that time, the time was right to make that reinvestment in our softball-baseball complexes,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman tied the Dome Rock Diamonds to the city’s commitment to raising tourism dollars. Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that sports tourism in the area was a major benefit in 2020. She said events like the girl’s golf tournament last year were important to Gering.

“We think that’s just gonna be a great name and a great branding for the really amazing facility as we move forward,” Niedan-Streeks said.

The first event at the Dome Rock Diamonds will be the Oregon Trail Invite softball tournament on May 21, Kaufman said.