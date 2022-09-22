Rachel Harper hopes to set PR in Monument Marathon half marathon

For the past three years, Rachel Harper and her husband, Adam, have ran in the Monument Marathon half marathon. The Harpers, of Gering, will return to the course this year with a goal to beat last year’s times.

“Him and I did it last year together,” Rachel told the Gering Courier. “We did the training together and ran the race together and it was perfect weather conditions, so we were able to hit our goals. This year, we were like let’s try to get even faster. We’re trying to get under 2 hours.”

Clocking a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes last year, Harper realizes it is a lofty goal to cross the finish line in under 2 hours, but she said that motivates her. She said anything under 2 hours, 9 minutes will be a personal record, but her top goal is under 2 hours. Adam finished in 2 hours, 5 minutes last year.

“I’m looking forward to push myself,” she said. “We are always looking at the weather and it looks good for this weekend, so hopefully we are able to achieve our goals.”

The Harpers began training for the half marathon during the summer. They started running a mile and ramped up training in July.

“We wake up at 4:30 a.m. to try to run before the day gets started, especially during the summer when we had all of that summer stuff going on,” she said.

The Harpers have four children and they found that the morning was their opportunity to recharge and reconnect before the day began.

“Our schedules got to be so busy that we weren’t spending as much time together as we wanted so that’s why we started waking up super early to spend literally our training runs — that would last a couple of hours —just me and him in the mornings,” she told the Gering Courier.

They run around the Gering community, which Harper said is surprisingly hard to get the miles in. While getting in the miles is important, another aspect is mental.

“So much of it is mental. We have been on our long runs. We run up Old Oregon Trail Highway and up that hill and down to try to get ready mentally. That way when it’s race day we’re in the mindset ‘Oh this is just another run. We’ve been doing this every week.’”

Harper teaches fifth grade at Northfield Elementary in Gering. She recently shared her training and goal with her students.

“Hopefully they feel excited that they get to see their teacher out there,” Harper said. “I actually told them about all of the training a couple of weeks ago. They seemed pretty impressed that their teacher was waking up so early to work out before I come to school.”

Harper said she has been running for a few years and was reluctant to participate in the Monument Marathon, since it was a local race. But some of her friends signed up and the day before race day, Harper decided to join.

“I love the course,” she said. “I’ve done it every year since then and I will continue to do it. It is such a unique, cool course and I would tell anyone to do it because of that. But I would say the baby badlands stretch is my favorite since it’s a cool part to see and has different terrain.”

That portion of the course is one of the toughest stretches, Harper said, because it can feel like it goes on forever.

Harper said the most important element to training is consistency. Even on the mornings when she does not feel motivated to go on a run, she pushes through so she can be successful on race day. She hopes her story inspires her children and students to set their own goals and achieve them.

“The distance isn’t something you can just wing, so you have to put in the training and effort to be able to complete it – hopefully complete it well,” she said. “Sometimes our goals require sacrifice. For us, it’s sacrificing sleep and that’s hard, but you have to continue to work at it and it will feel so good when you accomplish the goal.”

Harper added that once a goal is achieved, it is important to continue to set goals.

Training will change during race week as the Harpers taper off their morning runs to fewer miles. They also built in a day off before race day and a day for light cross-fit training.

Race day is another morning for the Harpers to enjoy a run as they push themselves to achieve a goal and set an example that through hard work and dedication a goal can be achieved.