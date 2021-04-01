Raul and Angie Aguallo prepare the Gering stage for 'Wizard of Oz'

When Raul and Angie Aguallo aren’t working their day jobs or building the Scottsbluff High School musical set, you’ll find them on the Gering High School stage — building their musical set.

The Aguallos began their set building journey back in 2011 with Scottsbluff High School, doing it as parents of a cast member. When their son Aaron transferred to Gering his senior year in 2014, they began helping the Gering musical production as well.

“We didn’t know that we were going to build Scottsbluff that year because we committed to Gering to go help that year with him, because he was working on the show down there,” Raul said. “And then we had a bunch of kids that we were talking about. And … they’re like, ‘You got to build my show. You got to build my show.’ We get those kids every year that come up, ‘Hey, thank you for the set. It’s wonderful. It makes the experience better.’ So, here we are.”

Since then, the couple has been building the sets for both schools. This year, the two of them head to the Gering High School stage every Sunday afternoon to finish up the set for the production of “Wizard of Oz.”