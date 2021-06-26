RDC: The importance of zoos in our communities

I wanted to write a short piece about why zoos are important. Why is the Riverside Discovery Center important?
There are only 218 AZA accredited zoos in the United States. There are four accredited facilities in Nebraska: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park and the Riverside Discovery Center (RDC). There are no accredited zoos in the state of Wyoming and the next closest accredited zoo is the Denver Zoo.
These are all wonderful places where people can connect, learn, grow, relax and experience the wonders of animal and human life. AZA accredited zoos, including the RDC, work to protect captive and wild animals through Species Survival Plans, contribute to conservation programs, educate thousands of children and adults per year, and more. These are all great reasons to say zoos are important. For myself and many others, it runs much deeper though.
Some of my favorite memories as a child revolve around animals and my family. My father would take me out to creeks to look for frogs, and later he bought me my first small fish tank. My whole family would go to the Omaha zoo (I grew up in a small town on the east side of Nebraska), and I would push my grandmother around the zoo in a wheelchair while she would talk about all the animals we were seeing. Both of these important people in my life have since passed away, but these experiences led to my life-long passion for animals, nature and family. These memories also remain some of my closest connections to my family.
Becoming director of the Riverside Discovery Center in 2017 was the culmination of that life-long passion — a drive that had started in me when I was much younger and grew over time. In March of 2020, my wife and I were blessed with our first child. Taking her to the zoo and seeing her curious nature come out as she sees a bear for the first time, plays in the dino dig and feeds the fish has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I want her to feel my love and exuberance for these animals and for her.
To my point, I want others to feel the same way about visiting the zoo with their family or friends. I want them to feel pride in what they have right here in their community. To experience the same joy, love, and curiosity when a tiger roars or a frog leaps in front of them.
This is why zoos are important to me. This is why the Riverside Discovery Center is important to me. This is why I work every day to improve the zoo, for her and for every family and individual in this community.
I’d like to end by saying thank you to this wonderful community for your support of the RDC (formerly Riverside Zoo) for the past 70 plus years. This zoo has changed, grown and evolved immensely over the years. It’s because of the incredible people in this community that so many children, parents and grandparents get to create the same memories and lifelong connections. It truly is a monument to the spirit of this community.
Every two weeks you’ll see a short article in the Gering Courier about something going on at RDC or an in- depth look at one of their animals. It might also cover staff or volunteers, some of whom are local and some who come from all corners of our great country. Sometimes you’ll be hearing from me, and other times you’ll be hearing from one of our great staff or volunteers.