RDC: The importance of zoos in our communities

Becoming director of the Riverside Discovery Center in 2017 was the culmination of that life-long passion — a drive that had started in me when I was much younger and grew over time. In March of 2020, my wife and I were blessed with our first child. Taking her to the zoo and seeing her curious nature come out as she sees a bear for the first time, plays in the dino dig and feeds the fish has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I want her to feel my love and exuberance for these animals and for her.

To my point, I want others to feel the same way about visiting the zoo with their family or friends. I want them to feel pride in what they have right here in their community. To experience the same joy, love, and curiosity when a tiger roars or a frog leaps in front of them.

This is why zoos are important to me. This is why the Riverside Discovery Center is important to me. This is why I work every day to improve the zoo, for her and for every family and individual in this community.