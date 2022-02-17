RDC tops 50,000 visitors for the first time

Riverside Discovery Center (RDC) in Scottsbluff experienced a record number of visitors in 2021, according to an annual report released Monday. The report relayed that 58,538 people visited RDC last year, a 30% increase over the 2019 record of 45,041 visitors.
“I think it’s a combination of a couple things that led to our high visitor numbers. One part of it was this was the first full year the bear exhibit opened,” RDC executive director Anthony Mason said.
The report describes the zoo’s grizzly bear exhibit as one of the largest in the country. “... The other element was the fact that (in 2020) there wasn’t as much travel, as much going on, and I think 2021 saw a big surge in tourism and travel pretty much for everybody,” Mason said.
According to the report, 38% of the zoo’s visitors hailed from Scottsbluff, and 16% of the visitors came from Gering or Terrytown. An additional 8.9% of visitors came from other parts of the county.
A higher percentage of visitors hailed from Wyoming compared to other parts of Nebraska. The former provided 15.5% of guests, a 75% increase over the previous high, while the latter provided just 14.7% of visitors. The remaining 6.8% visited from other states.
“From a marketing standpoint, we’ve been making a big push in Wyoming, and really everywhere out of the county ... and I think it’s really starting to pay off,” Mason said.
The numbers were a marked contrast from the previous year. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic and after closing for two months, the zoo attracted just 34,000 visitors.
The number of memberships also changed drastically. In both 2019 and 2020, around 750 families had RDC memberships. In 2021, this number shot up to nearly 1,000. Mason said an increase in visitors likely led to more families purchasing memberships at the front gate. He also said the membership’s price has remained the same since before the pandemic began, which may have enticed families to renew them.
The zoo welcomed more than just humans over the past year. Joining the exhibits were 37 animals, including a badger, two pumas, three Reeve’s muntjacs and 14 milky tree frogs. Currently, the zoo has no empty exhibits, though Mason said they are always making contingency plans in case any animals die.
Though there are no current plans to add animals, several exhibits will be renovated throughout 2022. The report singled out the raccoon, marbled fox and bobcat exhibits. Mason said those are some of the smaller and older enclosures in the zoo. The renovations will be part of a plan to update much of the RDC’s existing infrastructure.
Mason’s plan is to enlarge the three enclosures and provide more play features for the animals. The renovations will also make the exhibits easier to view and feature interactive signage such as flip-up cards and matching games.