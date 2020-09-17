Ready for Prime time

After months in the planning stages, ownership of Prime Metal Products in Gering is excited to have the company up and running.
Herb Gibson, who owns the company along with partners Mike Myers and Joe Bergman, said it has been a long journey to become operational with plenty of people helping along the way, including the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering and their LB 840 committees along with Platte Valley Bank.
“We’ve assembled a good starting crew,” Gibson said. “It looks good from the standpoint that we’ve read the market well. We’re starting to quote. We’re starting to be ready to do business.”
The process of moving machinery into the facility on Lockwood Road began July 15, but the process of becoming fully functional with the machinery ordered is not expected to be complete until mid-October.
Seven employees are currently working with plans to continue adding to meet LB 840 funding goals of 33 jobs in the first 30 months and a total of 70 jobs in 10 years.
Gibson said the company is finding its footing, but things are going as expected so far.
Prime Metal fabricates sheet metal, primarily for HVAC and construction contractors. Myers said the experience that the ownership group brings to the industry will be key to making the company successful.
“We’ve got combined years of experience in the industry of over 100 years between the three of us,” he said.
As the market for their product grows, Prime Metal will add employees to fit demand, and Gibson said he believes the company made the right choice be coming to Gering.
“I’m not from here,” said Gibson, who is from Minneapolis originally, “but I’ve learned to really appreciate the work ethic of the people and the knowledge of the people. It’s not only our staff, but the people we’re doing business with, all really happy to help. That’s been great. Everybody wants to help us succeed, at least the partners we’ve chosen. It’s a great fit, and hopefully we’ll be able to continue to grow.”
Having a 300,000 square foot building available was a factor in selecting Gering as a landing spot for the company, but Gibson said there are many more benefits to the region. He cited the active economic development recruiting team helping work through programs as well as the available workforce in addition to the building availability.
“We’ve been fortunate in that we have people who are interested in working and building a long-term relationship with us, working for us,” Gibson said. “Everyone we’ve hired has a great skill set, probably more skills than we’re ready to use.”
The company needs welders and sheet metal workers, but Gibson said he understands that it will take training to add to the workforce.
“There is no stable of sheet metal workers in this market,” he said. “We have to train people to do that, to do specific skills or that type thing. Hopefully we’ll be able to cross-train and get a bunch of people to work different things in the plant. That’s going to be our challenge to train people to do the more technical sheet metal work that’s required.”
Logistically, Gering is an ideal location to serve the 14 states where Prime Metal primarily plans to ship its products.
“Freight wise, we can get to Montana, and we can get to Fort Worth, Texas, all with a reasonable price,” Gibson said. “We have a very large area to sell our products that we can get to logistically pretty easily.”
Gibson said he tells customers the business is all about the logistics, and he sees the company’s products fanning out for delivery from the central location in Gering and adding to the company’s growth.
“We have this building, which was dark for a long period of time, but we’ve brought it back to life, and it’s going to be busy,” he said. “It’s not just the first 108,000 square feet, but we’re going to need more of the building. It’s just a matter of time. We have a great industry. We have a great plan, and we have great partners. The plan is good. We just need to execute. We’ll get to the point where we’re able to say, ‘Wow. We could have guaranteed more jobs.’ We’re going to be at that point down the road, and it’s a lot earlier than 10 years. I have a belief that we’re on the right track.”
