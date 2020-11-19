Regional West honors staff with first quarter awards

SCOTTSBLUFF― Regional West recently recognized staff members for years of service, as well as recipients of the STAR and PEARL awards for outstanding service and patient care for the first quarter of the year. Employees are nominated quarterly by co-workers, staff, patients, and visitors.

The STAR program at Regional West encourages employees, patients, their family members, and visitors to nominate employees who demonstrate outstanding care and customer service. The STAR award winners for the 2020 first quarter are Gabby Barrett, who works in Imaging Services, and Sherry Weimer, who works in Laboratory Services.

The PEARL award recognizes employees for outstanding customer service, quality patient care, and teamwork. PEARL award winners for the first quarter are Jennifer Gutierrez, who works at Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine Scottsbluff, and Brittany Warner, who also works at Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine Scottsbluff.

Regional West also honored long-term employees, recognizing staff who have worked for Regional West from five to 40 years.

20 Years: Patti Grentz– Regional Care, Inc.; Rachel Rojas – Cytology; Christy Walters – NS Med Surg 2nd West; Linda Wood – Automated Laboratory; 25 Years: Leah Lane – Urgent Care; Ron Strachan—Urgent Care. 30 Years: Kimberly Fenning—Cardiac Cath Lab.