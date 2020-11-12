Regional West presents gift to 10,000th Cradle Catchers Baby

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― On Nov. 5, Regional West Birth and Infant Care nurse Michelle Dillon delivered a special gift to Payton and Trylen Welfl’s newborn son Theodore, the 10,000th baby to receive a book gift from the Cradle Catchers program.

The Cradle Catchers program launched in 2008 as a collaborative effort of educators in the Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, and the Western Library System. Cradle Catchers promotes the belief that reading to babies sets the stage for a lifetime of literacy, starting with parents reading to their newborns. The program aims to encourage parents to read to their babies, take children to the library at an early age, and educate parents on the correlation between reading to a child and future academic success.

Each baby born at Regional West receives a yellow “Read to Me” book bag stocked with a board book, a brochure on the benefits of reading to children at an early age, and bilingual book marks with reading suggestions for parents and caregivers. The bag also includes a card listing panhandle libraries and a coupon to take to a local library for a free library card and sippy cup. This gives librarians an opportunity to orient parents to their local library and the programs they offer for children and families.