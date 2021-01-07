 Skip to main content
Regional West welcomes First Baby of 2021
Dakotah Weitzel holds her son Zyaire, Regional West’s first baby of 2021.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Regional West welcomed its first baby of the new year at 7:46 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Zyaire is the first baby born in 2021 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, weighing in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and 18.25 inches long.

Erika Carmody, director of Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, presented the family with a variety of baby gifts, which is a Regional West tradition for the first baby born each year at the medical center. Registered nurse Melissa Guerrero, unit charge nurse, presented the newborn with a onesie commemorating his status as Regional West’s first baby born in 2021.

