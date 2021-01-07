Regional West welcomes First Baby of 2021

Regional West welcomed its first baby of the new year at 7:46 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Zyaire is the first baby born in 2021 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, weighing in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and 18.25 inches long.

Erika Carmody, director of Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, presented the family with a variety of baby gifts, which is a Regional West tradition for the first baby born each year at the medical center. Registered nurse Melissa Guerrero, unit charge nurse, presented the newborn with a onesie commemorating his status as Regional West’s first baby born in 2021.