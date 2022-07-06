Reverse auction highlights challenges of bringing broadband to rural areas

A new reverse auction by the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) will allow telecommunication companies to bid on funds.

The PSC’s order for the auction, NUSF-131, was entered on Tuesday, June 28. It sets the procedure for the reverse auction to bring broadband services of at least 100 megabits per second to certain census blocks in the state. The affected areas are primarily in northeast and south-central Nebraska, with none of them venturing farther west than McCook.

This will be a first-of-its-kind effort for a state to pull off.

“The FCC has done a couple reverse auctions, but to my knowledge, we’re the first state who’s tried to do one,” Cullen Robbins, the PSC’s director of telecommunications, told the Gering Courier.

This first run will assess the usefulness of reverse auctions in the future. The PSC only approved the reverse auction process in March.

“The idea behind it is, if there was money available and money not being used properly by other companies, that we could make that money available for other properties,” Robbins said.

In this case, he said, Frontier Communications had been required to complete certain projects with certain amounts of financial support, but had not done so. The money will be reallocated to other telecommunications companies to work in those areas. These companies need to be certified to do business in Nebraska.

Different companies will need to inform the PSC which areas they’re interested in pursuing, and the lowering prices will be the amount they receive to assist them with their work.

“They’re sort of ... indicating their interest in continuing to pursue an area at a lower price,” Robbins said. “...Once all of the interest collectively goes below that $13 million, we start awarding money to the winning parties.”

As a reverse auction, the companies bid to accept smaller and smaller amounts of money so more of it can go around to service different areas. Pre-auction applications are due by July 15, while bidding itself begins Aug. 8.

“We’ve signaled, basically, that fiber to the premises is the likely technology that would allow the companies to proceed in this auction,” Robbins said.

However, he added, the cost of actually laying down fiber to service rural areas can be very expensive. “

Cost estimates range anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 per mile to bury fiber out to rural areas.”

Though not involved with the reverse auction process, Panhandle telecommunications companies are aware of the challenges faced working in rural environments.

“There’s all kinds of challenges, the main thing being that providing to rural areas takes more construction and the low population density often makes it not sustainable,” Matt Larsen, CEO of the Gering-based Vistabeam Communications, told the Gering Courier.

Larsen’s company uses wireless towers instead of fiber cables for the most part, but he said that comes with its own set of challenges. Such towers require clear lines of sight and, due to their location, often serve just a handful of households apiece.

“We’ve had to come up with a lot of innovative, low-cost ways of getting service to customers in need,” Larsen said.

Vistabeam has participated in national reverse auctions before, Larsen said, with varied results.

“It will be interesting to see how many participants they actually get,” he said, adding that the $13 million being offered isn’t as much as in other reverse auctions.

Larsen said he wasn’t sure if future statewide auctions would include areas in western Nebraska because of how many local telecommunications providers already service the area.