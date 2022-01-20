Ricketts shares his priorities in State of the State address

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts laid out some of his political plans for the legislative session during a trip to Scottsbluff on Thursday, Jan 13. His press conference at the Western Nebraska Regional airport was part of his ‘State of the State Fly Around.” It followed the State of the State address he had given in Lincoln earlier that day.

Ricketts said his initiatives for the session included providing tax relief, strengthening public safety and investing in Nebraska’s natural resources. Several projects he laid out in his natural resource agenda would have a massive impact on the western part of the state.

“Now, the great thing about being in Scottsbluff — well, there’s a lot of great things about being in Scottsbluff — but one of the great things is you all get this,” Ricketts said. “You all get how important water is. ... We need to protect our natural resources and after our people, water is our greatest natural resource. So I’ve got several initiatives that I’ve asked the legislature for ... to make sure we can have access to that so-important natural resource, water, for generations to come.”