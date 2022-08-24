Riverside Discovery Center announces splash pad party

Riverside Discovery Center has announced the completion of a new anti-slip safety surface on the splash pad. As part of a partnership with Viaero Wireless, RDC will host a splash pad party on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The splash pad party will include music, games, giveaways and free lunch meals for the first 200 people through the gates.

Viaero Wireless is matching dollar for dollar donations up to $5,000. Donations can be made at www.riversidediscoverycenter.org/donate, or can be dropped off or mailed to the zoo at 1600 S. Beltline Hwy. W., Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Donations will go toward an expanded seating area, additional lighting and other future upgrades to the splash pad.

The RDC is open seven days a week. Summer hours are 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. For more information, call 308-630-6236 or visit www.riversidediscoverycenter.org.