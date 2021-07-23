 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riverside Discovery Center celebrates chimp conservation
0 comments

Riverside Discovery Center celebrates chimp conservation

{{featured_button_text}}
Chimp-day_071721-6.jpg

Michael Gillen explains to the crowd how the zoo staff goes about training the chimps. The goal is not to make them do tricks, but to encourage them to be cooperative if and when they need medical attention.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

To celebrate World Chimpanzee Day, which took place on July 14, RDC held its first ever Chimp-a-palooza, which incorporated various chimp-related demonstrations, activities, games and goodies. The Gering Courier’s Olivia Wieseler captured a few moments of fun during the event on Saturday, July 17.

Riverside Discovery Center celebrates chimp conservation

Bill King poses with his daughter Anna von Seggern and grandson Dean von Seggern in the Chimp-a-Palooza frame outside the chimpanzee exhibit. The event was coordinated with World Chimp Day and ChimpSAFE, an AZA program dedicated to the conservation of chimpanzees.
Riverside Discovery Center celebrates chimp conservation

Matilda Moore tosses a ball to dunk one of the high school Zoofari members. The game cost $5 for three tosses or $20 for an automatic dunk. All proceeds went to chimp conservation.
Chimp-day_071721-7.jpg

Zoo staff member Amanda Theodoro gives one of the chimps a treat during training at the Chimp-a-palooza event.
Chimp-day_071721-5.jpg

Jordy Thorton watches the chimpanzees train with zookeeper staff during Riverside Discovery Center's Chimp-a-palooza event on Saturday. He was excited to see the chimps out and about.
Riverside Discovery Center celebrates chimp conservation

Zoo staff member Francesca Bozzo rewards Jewelle with some juice during the chimps' training in the middle of Chimp-a-palooza. Instead of training the chimps to do tricks, they train the chimps to be helpful if the staff ever needs to give them medical care.
Riverside Discovery Center celebrates chimp conservation

One of Riverside Discovery Center's chimps hangs on the fence of her exhibit while she waits for the training. Assistant head zookeeper Michael Gillen said they are usually really excited when training time comes around.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racing and Gaming Commission hears proposals for Gering horse track
News

Racing and Gaming Commission hears proposals for Gering horse track

A track and casino is proposed on a 104-acre site on the south side of Gering, nestled between Five Rocks Road and Highway 71. Features would include a 5/8 mile track, six stall barns, a paddock viewing area, a grandstand, a rooftop terrace and a parking lot with 780 parking spaces.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News