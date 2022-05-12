Riverside Discovery Center mourns one of its ‘brother bears’

Riverside Discover Center announced the death of one of its two 5-year-old grizzly bears Thursday morning.

Anthony Mason, executive director of Riverside Discovery Center, told the Star-Herald that Bandit died the first week of May after battling an illness.

Bandit and his brother, Smokey, arrived at the zoo when they were about 10 months old. Their mother had been killed in Wyoming, near Yellowstone National Park, when they were just a few months old.

According to Mason, animal care staff noticed Bandit had lost his appetite and immediately notified the zoo’s veterinarian. The veterinarian examined Bandit and started him medication that day but the bear continued to decline. After 24 hours, zoo staff transported Bandit via the RDC carnivore crate to Colorado State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital for further testing.

Bandit returned to RDC with a treatment plan that was a coordinated effort from their own veterinarian, a team at CSU and veterinarians from around the world specializing in the treatment of bears. After a week of extensive effort, supportive care and medical treatments, Mason said, Bandit quietly died overnight.

“This is an incredibly tough loss for all of the staff,” Mason said. “The staff and everybody involved with the effort did everything they could. We did the best we could and left no stone unturned.”

The zoo veterinarian performed a necropsy, and testing has also been done at the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The tests revealed that Bandit succumbed to encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain usually due to infection.

“At this time, we have been able to eliminate many causes, but there has been no firm conclusion as to the cause of the encephalitis,” Mason said.

Smokey has been under close observation, and no unusual activity or change in appetite has occurred. He has also been getting multiple enrichment opportunities throughout the day and extra attention from RDC staff. Mason said Smokey is doing well, going about his days as he normally would.

“It’s not very often you meet an animal that seems like they can see into your soul, but Bandit was that animal for me,” RDC zookeeper Sierra Spears said. “Bandit pushed me to be a better keeper for him and try to find new ways to challenge him every single day.”

Mason said every member of the RDC team is heartbroken.

“This was unexpected and I want to assure the community that we did everything we could for Bandit,” he said.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

