Riverside Discovery Center plans slew of events for February

February will be a busy month at the Riverside Discovery Center. For a normally slow season, the RDC’s executive director Anthony Mason said the zoo was planning several activities to draw visitors in.
One draw will be the chance to name the zoo’s newest attractions: a pair of mountain lion cubs. The RDC acquired the male cubs in November and December. “They’re together, getting along great, really friendly and playful,” Mason said. Since their arrival, though, they’ve been nameless.
The RDC staff finalized five pairs of names for visitors to choose from. By March, the cubs will be named Pinky and The Brain, Felix and Milo, Kyle and Chad, Snickers and Twix or Mateo and Diego. Visitors will be able to vote for their preferred selection by entering the zoo, writing their choice on a slip of paper and putting it into a box at the gift shop. Voting opens on Feb. 1 and lasts until Feb. 28. If the vote ends in a tie between two or more choices, Mason will serve as the tie breaker.
The puma naming contest is not the only month-long event at the zoo.
“All during the month of February, we’re doing free popcorn,” Mason said. “We’ll have a fun popcorn bar at the gift shop.”
The zoo has always sold popcorn, and has previously hosted free popcorn days, but hasn’t held the promotion for an entire month before. The price of the popcorn is included with admission and adding toppings from the popcorn bar will not cost extra.
Mason said signs will be posted to deter visitors from feeding the popcorn to the animals, though it hasn’t been much of an issue in the past.
The zoo also debuted Valentine’s Day ‘adventure packs’ on Feb. 1 for a new type of RDC event. “That’s a new thing we’re doing where you go on a little adventure through the zoo. It’s like a Valentine’s gift or a date gift or a family adventure thing,” Mason said. He described the activity as “...kind of in between a scavenger hunt and an escape room kind of thing. It’s a guided adventure, if you will.”
The adventure packs will include a bag, a guide, two pith helmets, chocolates, pencils and ‘Valentine goodies.’ It’s similar to the ‘Lil Explorers’ packs from zoo events geared towards toddlers but aimed for older audiences. Mason said it would function well as an activity for couples or families.
There are two available price points for the adventure packs. The $50 pack contains four day passes, and the $100 pack includes a one-year family membership to the zoo.
The RDC’s pop-up children’s museum will also feature a new theme for February called ‘Animal Mystery.’
“It’s built all around problem solving in the animal world,” zoo educator Kevin Plath said. “...We take a theme, a broadstrokes category in nature, and we feature animals that use that theme.”
Children will go from station to station solving a mystery with the aid of a cypher. Though no live animals are featured in the museum, participants will learn about the likes of crows, chimpanzees and octopi.
The RDC does not receive as many visitors during the winter as it does in other seasons, so Mason said the various events and activities provide incentives for people to stop by.