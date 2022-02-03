Riverside Discovery Center plans slew of events for February

February will be a busy month at the Riverside Discovery Center. For a normally slow season, the RDC’s executive director Anthony Mason said the zoo was planning several activities to draw visitors in.

One draw will be the chance to name the zoo’s newest attractions: a pair of mountain lion cubs. The RDC acquired the male cubs in November and December. “They’re together, getting along great, really friendly and playful,” Mason said. Since their arrival, though, they’ve been nameless.

The RDC staff finalized five pairs of names for visitors to choose from. By March, the cubs will be named Pinky and The Brain, Felix and Milo, Kyle and Chad, Snickers and Twix or Mateo and Diego. Visitors will be able to vote for their preferred selection by entering the zoo, writing their choice on a slip of paper and putting it into a box at the gift shop. Voting opens on Feb. 1 and lasts until Feb. 28. If the vote ends in a tie between two or more choices, Mason will serve as the tie breaker.

The puma naming contest is not the only month-long event at the zoo.

“All during the month of February, we’re doing free popcorn,” Mason said. “We’ll have a fun popcorn bar at the gift shop.”