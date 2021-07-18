Riverside Discovery Center provides learning opportunities through summer day camps

Petting animals is always a good time, especially when they aren’t animals you see every day. In fact, that’s one of Marshall Rief’s favorite parts about Riverside Discovery Center’s Zoo Day Camps.

“I just want to touch her,” he said, as zookeeper Sierra Spears held out Rhonda, the opossum.

Rief attended the nocturnal animals day camp on Tuesday, July 13. Zoo educator Kevin Plath said RDC has been doing day camps during the summer for some time, but in the zoo educator position, which he took on in May, he has been able to give the camps his own educational touch.

"I did design all three of our camps this year. I’m hoping to keep designing them in the foreseeable future,” he said. “I’m also excited to shape education in my own style here and just take it in to the next generation.”

Each summer has three different themed camps, all of which are meant to be an educational opportunity not only about animals but about the importance of conservation, which for Plath go hand-in-hand.

"The goal here is just to create a new generation who has fun caring about the planet,” he said.