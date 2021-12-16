Riverside Discovery Center’s Wild Lights back on Dec. 17

While the chimpanzees and monkeys can be seen inside their exhibit area, other animals will be not be out in their enclosures.

“You won’t be able to necessarily see every animal throughout the event, but there will be some animals you’ll be able to seen,” Mason said. “Given that it’s night time, we don’t have all of the animals out on display. There are some — the grizzly bears are ones (that will be out).”

The bear exhibit space will be a Christmas-themed display during the holiday season.

“The grizzly bears will have lights strung up above the exhibit. Hopefully, as long as they’re in that lighted area you’ll be able to see them, Tt’s not a guarantee, because it’s nighttime,” Mason said.

Since it is a nighttime event, Mason said it may get cold so patrons can go into the chimpanzee and spider monkey exhibits to warmup.

“We’ll also have some fire pits setup outdoors throughout the event where you can warm up,” he said.

The children’s pop-up museum will also have a special theme for the holidays.