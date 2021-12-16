Riverside Discovery Center’s Wild Lights back on Dec. 17

The Riverside Discovery Center is doing its part to get people into the Christmas spirit, having kicked off its Wild Lights event on Friday, Dec. 10, and bringing it back this weekend, Dec. 17-19.
The zoo will be lit up to give it a fun atmosphere, zoo director Anthony Mason said.
“We have different lots of Christmas lights set up throughout the zoo, along with scenes and displays, music, activities, hot cocoa, all sorts of different things set up throughout the event,” he said.
The zoo has added some new light up displays including a scene of kids sledding down a hill.
“We’ve added a few new features here. We’re going to have some giant Christmas tree cutouts on the water tower (in the bear enclosure) this year,” he said.
New displays aren’t the only new additions to this year’s Wild Lights event.
“Another fun element is that we will have holiday or Christmas-themed enrichments for some of the animals,” Mason said. “The squirrel monkeys, grizzly bears, chimpanzees will have holiday-themed enrichment items that they’ll be enjoying during the event. With the chimps, that’s an area you can go inside. It’s decorated, you can hang out with the chimps and enjoy watching them interact with those enrichment items.”
While the chimpanzees and monkeys can be seen inside their exhibit area, other animals will be not be out in their enclosures.
“You won’t be able to necessarily see every animal throughout the event, but there will be some animals you’ll be able to seen,” Mason said. “Given that it’s night time, we don’t have all of the animals out on display. There are some — the grizzly bears are ones (that will be out).”
The bear exhibit space will be a Christmas-themed display during the holiday season.
“The grizzly bears will have lights strung up above the exhibit. Hopefully, as long as they’re in that lighted area you’ll be able to see them, Tt’s not a guarantee, because it’s nighttime,” Mason said.
Since it is a nighttime event, Mason said it may get cold so patrons can go into the chimpanzee and spider monkey exhibits to warmup.
“We’ll also have some fire pits setup outdoors throughout the event where you can warm up,” he said.
The children’s pop-up museum will also have a special theme for the holidays.
“The theme is Jurassic Holidays, so it is dinosaur/holiday themed inside there. That will be open during the event, as well. We’ll have some specific crafts available in there just during Wild Lights that folks will be able to make and take home with them, as well as other goodies and activities,” Mason said.
Wild Lights will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 to 19. The admission is $8 for general admission. Zoo members get in for $4.
Riverside Discovery Center is also offering its Holiday Stockings.
“They make a great holiday gift,” Mason said. “You get a membership that’s good for a year. The holiday stocking also includes some hot cocoa, candy, little toys and other things that make it something tangible you can get along with the experience of a membership for a year. It’s a great gift for family, employees, co-workers.”