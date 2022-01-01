Riverside Discovery Center's puma cubs playing like kittens in new enclosure

After a few weeks in quarantine, Riverside Discovery Center’s new puma cubs have been moved to their permanent enclosure.
Riverside Discovery Center Director Anthony Mason said it couldn’t have gone any better.
“Now that they’re actually together, they are playing a lot,” he said. “They are really into each other. It’s really fun.”
Mason said he gave the cubs a little time to get acquainted before putting them in the same enclosure.
“We gave them a little bit of side-by-side time where they could see and smell each other,” he said. “I think it was that first day, they were trying to play with each other through the fence. (They got along well), so we gave them access to each other.”
The puma cubs were a little apprehensive at first, but Mason said that didn’t last long.
“There was a little nervousness, but they got over it really quick and started playing with each other. It was pretty fast. Within a day, they were playing with each other and wrestling,” he said. “I kind of thought it might have taken a couple of days for them to get used to each other.”
Just like any kitten, the pumas are a ball of energy. Mason said having a companion makes it better for the pumas.
While the pumas are in their permanent enclosure, Mason said it isn’t completely finished.
“In the springtime, we plan on adding some more platforms and things. We didn’t want to do too many elevated platforms yet while they’re still a little young. By springtime, we’ll add some more platforms and things in there for them. This is a good way for them to learn to navigate that stuff without it being crazy,” he said.
The cubs are coming along well after coming to them a little malnourished, Mason said.
“They are packing on weight pretty quickly,” he said. “I’d say by (next fall), they should be almost full size.”
The only time the cubs are separated is during meal time, Mason said.
“Right now, we just want to make sure they’re not territorial and have food fights,” he said. “It won’t be too long before (they are eating together). It’s like any animal — especially carnivores — when you put the food right in front of them, they’re pretty good. They’re just hungry little kitties.”
A contest for selecting names for the cubs will be coming in the near future, but zoo officials weren’t yet ready to announce that contest this week.
Since they’re older, Mason said there aren’t any plans for breeding them.
The puma cubs aren’t the only new animals the zoo has recently acquired. They recently received three muntjacs — small deer native to Southeast Asia — from a zoo in Florida.
“We had that species for some time,” Mason said. “We just brought in three new ones. They’re getting along well over there. They’re also really cute, and healthy.”
The zoo also got a new male spider monkey named Mojo from a zoo in Greenville, South Carolina.
“We brought in a new male spider monkey with the goal of breeding it with our females. So far, so good. They’re getting along really well,” Mason said.
The breeding of the spider monkeys was a recommendation that came from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, he said
“It was recommended to us by the (AZA’s Strategic Survival plan),” Mason said.
Riverside Discovery Center traded with the Greenville, South Carolina, zoo for Mojo. Keegan, the RDC's previous male spider monkey, now makes his home at the South Carolina zoo.