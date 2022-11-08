Riverstone Bank kicks off Gift of Love's 41st season

Christmas can be a difficult time for the less fortunate, but the Gift of Love event aims to make the holidays jollier for everyone.

The 41st annual Gift of Love, sponsored by Riverstone Bank, kicked off with a press conference Thursday. Becca Pierce, the director of marketing officer at Riverstone Bank in Scottsbluff, detailed the different ways it will help children and families in need.

“The only reason it can withstand is because of the people in the community who continually support our program, so we cannot say thank you enough,” Pierce said.

The program features five different events. The most prominent of these is the Tree of Names.

Valley Christian Neighbors in Need (VCNIN), an outreach of St. Agnes Catholic Church, selects 100 families — with around 300 children total — from the CAPWN Holiday Food and Gift Program. The names of these children go on tags which decorate Christmas trees in the lobbies of Riverstone’s Scottsbluff and Gering locations.

The tags also feature the kids’ ages — from zero to 15 years — and some of the gifts they want for Christmas. Starting Nov. 4, the public can pick out kids’ tags and go Christmas shopping for them.

“We have no limit on what we ask for the tag, just that at least one new item from that tag come back,” Pierce said.

All clothes, toys or other gifts need to be given to the bank, unwrapped, by Dec. 7. From there, the Knights of Columbus will wrap them, and they’ll be distributed to their recipients the week before Christmas.

Pierce said she always takes a tag from the tree and that her own children enjoy picking out gifts for kids as well.

“They understand that there are people out there who don’t have what they’ve been given, and it’s just a heartwarming feeling that you’re able to put a bright smile and a piece of love into a small child’s life,” she said.

The Tree of Names is far from the only part of the Gift of Love. It also includes a canned good collection competition among local elementary schools. Students collect canned goods until Dec. 2. They then weigh them, and the school with the largest weight wins either $300 cash or a private holiday movie screening at Midwest Theater.

Pierce said, as of Thursday Nov. 3, at least Northfield, Lincoln, Geil and Longfellow schools are participating. The canned goods will go toward food baskets the VCNIN put together as well as local food pantries.

Throughout November and December, the Coats 4 Kids drive will allow people to donate new coats at the Scottsbluff and Gering Riverstone Bank locations for CAPWN to give to children in need.

The most eventful day in the Gift of Love’s duration will be Saturday, Dec. 10. Pierce said there will be two events that day, both taking place in the Scottsbluff Riverstone Bank location’s parking lot.

The first will be the Truck of Love event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public can donate new or gently used toys to fill up a Cross Country Freight Solutions truck and new or gently used coats to fill the Lakota Lutheran Center’s truck. People can also donate non-perishable food items and cash.

At 2:15 p.m., the 2.5-mile Jingle Jog begins. Participants can sign up at Riverstone Bank or the Scottsbluff YMCA and save $10 on their registration if they bring in a new toy as a donation.

This fun run and walk features several holiday themes which differentiate it from a regular race. Instead of water stations, it features treat stations of cookies and candy canes. Carolers will serenade contestants around the course.

The holiday season is a prime opportunity to help people out, and Gift of Love provides plenty of opportunities to do that.

“We want to make sure each family unit has the best Christmas they can,” Pierce said.