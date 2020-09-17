Roadrunner service providing accessibility

Paula Pena’s #10 bus route with Tri-City Roadrunner on Monday morning had just a few riders, but she expected it would pick up as the day progressed.
For the riders she had, the service represents mobility — a way to get around town when other options might not be available, for whatever reason.
One rider was headed home from an appointment with her physician. Another, a student in the WNCC nursing program, was headed back to school after her work at Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska. And for another, having the service available was critical for her health.
“The bus service brings me to dialysis and back three times a week,” said Rhonda Tooley of Scottsbluff. “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know what I’d do, so they’re very important to me.”
Paula has been a driver for Tri-City Roadrunner for the past three years and she loves the work. “I believe this is a good service for the community,” she said. “We help a lot of people, whether they’re going to doctor appointments, to and from school and doing the shopping. And I get to meet interesting people every day.”
As she drove by Gering High School, she honked and waved to a student out front. She gets another wave from a passing motorist. For Paula, her riders have become her friends.
Paula is one of 12 drivers for Tri-City Roadrunner, which started out in the 1970s under the name Handi-Bus.
Roadrunner was launched in January 2018 after a lot of work with the state and federal governments and some consultants hired by the state.
“We started out with deviated fixed route service in an effort to provide more reliable transportation within the community,” said Scotts Bluff County public transit manager Curt Richter. “We also eliminated the need for prescheduled appointments.”
Richter said they were able to run the new routes through the highest usage areas, so people could just go to the nearest bus route sign.
“We’re the first smaller transit agency in the state to implement a service like that,” Richter said. “With a new name and complete rebranding, we started out fresh.”
Since then, ridership has been trending up to nearly double the number of trips made under the demand-response service offered by the old Handi-Bus service.
“Things dropped off quickly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” he said. “We actually suspended the fixed routes for about two months and went back to the old demand-response service that required prescheduling.”
After July 4, they made the decision to go back to the deviated route schedule, giving people the freedom to just get on the bus.
Richter said that during the time the routes were shut down, his department tweaked routes, moved some and added others to make the service more efficient.
“With our new routes, we’re trying to help more people get access to transit,” he said. “We’re going into some areas where there are apartment complexes and picking up at a couple of different schools. “
While they don’t track ridership by trip type, Richter estimated that most of the trips are medical related, with grocery shopping second. A number of people also use the service to get to work.
He said the medical related trips will probably increase as the state’s new Medicaid expansion rolls out.
Most of the costs for the Roadrunner service are picked up by the federal government through the Federal Transit Act and also by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Scotts Bluff County also contributes a portion of funding.
The possibility of expanding the service to include weekends has been discussed on occasion. But Richter said it all comes down to available funding. Right now, the county’s budget is pretty tight.
