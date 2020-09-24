 Skip to main content
Robidoux Quick & Dirty Gravel Race lives up to name
Participants battled wind along with the course to complete the Robidoux Quick & Dirty Gravel Race Saturday.

For some competitors, getting prepared before the race can be as important as the race itself. For the 29 women and 123 men who participated, the day was a success.

Gering Courier editor Mark McCarthy captured these photos prior to and at the start of the 100-mile portion of the event.

