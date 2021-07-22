Rock 'n' roll coming to Five Rocks

Rock number six is coming to Five Rocks Amphitheater Saturday with rock band Moon Fever, alongside rock band Hinder.
In a press release, Moon Fever has been described as having a “hedonistic, larger-than-life sound (that) might recall a more hellacious period of rock ‘n’ roll history, but make no mistake: Moon Fever is a band built for modern times.”
The band, which has performed all over the Midwest and is working its way south and west, consists of vocalist Cody Jasper and guitarist Mitch Micoley who both act as the band’s songwriters. The two met in 2019 when Micoley was looking for a singer for a different band he was in out in Los Angeles. His previous manager suggested Jasper, of Austin, Texas.
“I sent him a demo with basically no vocals on it, and I was like, “Hey, see what you can do. Let’s see what happens.’ As soon as I got it back, I was like, ‘... This is the guy,’” Micoley said. “So literally, the next day or something ... we flew him to LA to audition, and literally within the first 15 seconds of playing together, I’m like, ‘This is done. This is the guy. We’re going all the way together.”
They began working on their record together, ended up getting new bandmates and prepared to hit the road when COVID struck. The band relocated to Texas to save money during quarantine, Micoley said, and rehearsed “all day long together” until their time to get back on the road came around.
That time is now, Micoley said.
“We’re out, and we’re finally back on the road, baby,” he said. “I’ve missed being on the road so much, my god. Seeing fans out, oh, it’s great; it really is great. It’s so cool.”
According to the press release, the band’s sound “trades in high-octane garage-infused riffs, soaring vocals, and debaucherous storytelling to simultaneously raise eyebrows and fists,” and it reflects in the band’s persona all the way down to its name.
“It was like a little saying we would have,” Micoley said. “Because when we were living in LA … we’d go (out) like every night. We’d have the ‘moon fever,’ you know what I mean? It’s a little slang of like going out, partying or going out on the town, basically. You got the moon fever. Got to go out and get it out.”
Micoley, who’s been playing guitar since he was 14, said he’s missed the fans and the roar of the crowd when he performs on stage.
“The roar of the crowd (when) you walk on stage is like the best high you can get from anything in the world,” he said. “Without question. I heard that sound, and, like, I need that all the time now. If I’m getting a coffee or something, I’m like, ‘Can I get a cold brew, little oat milk and please can I get a roar?’”
Moon Fever currently has its "Payphone Blues" EP out now, and is “the perfect soundtrack for Hollywood’s fast-living; a night of recklessness and rebelliousness bound by bad habits,” according to the press release.
“If you want a killer ... rock show and you need to get out, check out these new dates,” he said.
Moon Fever will perform at Five Rocks Amphitheater along with Hinder on Saturday, July 24, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 advanced general admission ($35 day of show) and $40 VIP admission ($45 day of show) and can be purchased at outhousetickets.com/Event/17691-Hinder/.
The group has performances from Billings, Montana, to Fort Wayne, Indiana, planned on its tour with Hinder.
Moon Fever will be releasing its latest single “Single All Summer” at the end of the month.