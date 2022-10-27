Rollover crash shuts down part of Five Rocks Road Thursday

A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Five Rocks Road in Gering Thursday morning.

The collision took place around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Five Rocks Road and M Street when the driver of a van heading north on Five Rocks Road struck a red SUV heading west on M Street, causing the SUV to roll over.

The Gering police and fire departments responded to the scene and shut down Five Rocks Road between D Street and U Street. M Street was also blocked at 18th Street.

First responders said that no injuries were reported. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

Traffic was diverted from the area until about noon.