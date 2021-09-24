Runners readying for relay, new to Monument Marathon

An event like the Monument Marathon keeps Baird focused on his running goals. He calls himself a “fair weather runner,” running when the weather gets nice. After about 20 years of not running after being on his school’s cross country team, he credits the Monument Marathon with starting his return to running. He had done a 5K when he came across the Monument Marathon’s booth at the Scotts Bluff County Fair its first year. It spurred him to run a half-marathon, then he did a full, and “I’ve just been hooked ever since.”

Like Baird, Ashley Heimboch, of Gering, and her two friends, Kaitlyn Stabnow and MacKenzie Stabnow, have been training to compete in the relay. The Stabnows are married to brothers, which became the inspiration for the team’s name, “Soul Sisters.”

“The three of us have been friends for many years,” she said. “...And, we all just really enjoy being active and running.”

The three friends had been considering doing a run for some time and had looked at other runs, which didn’t really pan out. As the Monument Marathon got closer, she said, they decided it was the perfect opportunity.

“It’s a local event. We don’t really have to travel for it,” she said.