Running provides magical moments for Gering man

“I do like to encourage other people to go out (and run) because I’m like, you know what? How you start running is you just go out 10 minutes. Your only goal is to get out 10 minutes — even if you just walk — go out 10 minutes, stop, walk a little bit, and then try and run 10 minutes back home,” Seiler said. “That’s kind of how I encourage people to start running is just don’t even worry about distance; just try and hit your 10 minutes, rest a few minutes and then go back 10 minutes. … It keeps it simple, and you don’t have to wrap your mind around trying to go all these miles or these distances, and you just say I can — anybody can do anything for 20 minutes a day.”