Running provides magical moments for Gering man

Like many other dedicated runners, John Seiler II, of Gering, doesn’t know exactly how many long distance races he’s run in his life.
“I was a longtime runner. I graduated from Scottsbluff 30 years ago, and I’ve been running since about 2004 (when) I started back up kind of running half marathons, marathons. It’s been kind of a lifestyle change,” he said. “…I’ve done 19 full marathons around the country, and I can’t even count how many half marathons I’ve probably done — probably around 40.”
What he does know, though, is that he’s signed up for and run a Monument Marathon event in some form every year. Seiler said he usually signs up to do the full marathon, but that isn’t always what he ends up running.
“I usually sign up for the full hoping I can do it, but not always,” he said. “So, if I have to, I back down to the half and just enjoy the half.”
Seiler said he runs in the Monument Marathon every year not only because he enjoys running, but also because it’s an opportunity to give back to an institution that gave so much to him. With the Monument Marathon being a huge fundraiser for Western Nebraska Community College, it gave him the perfect way to give back to his alma mater.
“I’ve got my associates in nursing (at WNCC), so it was just (that) WNCC worked out for me,” he said. “It was a huge blessing — the school and this area — and then the nursing program was just what I needed as an older adult to get through and get my nursing degree. And, it was very affordable and a huge blessing, and I want to return that blessing as much as possible.”
This year was no exception. On Saturday, Sept. 25, Seiler ran the half marathon event in the Monument Marathon, finishing with a time of 1:38:43. He said he often likes to listen to Christian music or the Bible while running. There are really three things in his life that hold top priority.
“My spiritual walk with Jesus is the most important thing in my life, (then) my family, and then running,” he said.
Seiler took 16th place overall in Saturday’s half marathon and second in his age category, 40-49. While he used to run more competitively, it isn’t really about winning for him now.
“As I get older, I mean, I used to enjoy running super fast,” he said. “Now I just kind of like to get out there and you just feel good. You get that runner’s high.”
While that runner’s high isn’t always there, he said, especially during the run, it always seems to refuel him in a way that sleep can't always do.
“I usually wake up in the morning to do my runs … and I thought there’s no way I can wake up like at 4 to 5 (a.m.) and go run, because I always felt tired,” he said. “But actually, on the days I do run in the morning, I feel better during the day after a run than I do when I just sleep in till as late as possible and then get up and go to work.”
That’s why he tries to encourage others to run, even if it’s just for 10 or 20 minutes a day.
“I do like to encourage other people to go out (and run) because I’m like, you know what? How you start running is you just go out 10 minutes. Your only goal is to get out 10 minutes — even if you just walk — go out 10 minutes, stop, walk a little bit, and then try and run 10 minutes back home,” Seiler said. “That’s kind of how I encourage people to start running is just don’t even worry about distance; just try and hit your 10 minutes, rest a few minutes and then go back 10 minutes. … It keeps it simple, and you don’t have to wrap your mind around trying to go all these miles or these distances, and you just say I can — anybody can do anything for 20 minutes a day.”
For Seiler, running is just one of the few things that gives him true joy in life.
“You almost can get the same feeling like when you have a good cup of coffee or something that just, you know, ‘Ooooh,’” he said. “Whatever (it) is — we all have those things that are magical, feel good. And, that’s just one of them for me.”