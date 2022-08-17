Running toward a goal: Couple decide to run in Monument Marathon after volunteering, aim to better health

This is the year for Jordan and Amanda Diedrich to run the Monument Marathon. The local couple have oft-said they wanted to run — but then delay. This year, they have signed up to run in the 5K.

Jordan’s involvement with the Monument Marathon began as a volunteer three years ago. He volunteered with NEXT Young Professionals, welcoming runners at the Expo’s registration or bib tables.

“Every year, that I have been a part of it, we have helped people check-in and sign-up the day before the race,” he said. “We help people sign-in, get their bag, shirt and bib for the race and sign new runners up for the race.”

During his volunteer experience, Diedrich said he has enjoyed the opportunity to connect with people from around the world.

“My absolute favorite thing is meeting people from around the world,” he said. “This event draws in people from everywhere. I enjoy having conversations with each of them. It is a great experience.”

Throughout his interactions with runners, he said his top priority is showing people how great of a community he lives in. He also does his best to answer their questions and strike up conversations with everyone he meets with a big western Nebraska smile.

“I want to continue (to support the event) because not only do I get to meet so many great people from here and all over the world, but also it has given me time with other NEXT board members to get to know more about them,” he said. “We get a lot of time to talk while we are at the Expo.”

This year, his role with the marathon is changing from a volunteer to a participant.

“I plan on doing the 5K this year with my wife,” he told the Gering Courier. “I have only volunteered and never participated. I look forward to being a part of the race.”

While the Diedrichs have talked about running in the Monument Marathon, they would make an excuse not to do it. But this year, they began training earlier this summer and set their goal to run.

When Amanda Diedrich celebrated her 29th birthday on July 17, she set a goal to do something for herself in the next year. For the last five years, she has committed herself to raising her daughters, Olivia and Charlotte.

“I haven’t done anything for myself,” she said. “My whole world has revolved around being a mom, wife and teacher.”

So her goal is to run, something she thought she could not do after having children. The Diedrichs will run for 30-45 minutes independently every other day and on the off day, they focus on their wellness by writing what they are grateful for.

“We have been going on runs in the morning to prepare for the race,” Jordan Diedrich said. “We did the Summit to Summit years ago and really enjoyed it so we are excited to participate in the Monument Marathon this year.”

The Summit to Summit is a 7.2-mile run/walk that starts on the Summit Christian College campus in Gering and takes runners up Saddle Rock Trail and down Summit Road at Scotts Bluff National Monument, and then returns to the SCC campus.

Amanda is completing a Couch to 5K 8-week program and with her husband’s support, she is working toward her goal of running in the 5K and crossing the finish line.

“I realized I feel better on a daily basis about what I’m contributing,” she said. “Now, it’s not I’m making dinner or I’m doing laundry. It’s I’m taking care of myself and setting a good example for my daughters even though it’s hard and you feel guilty not spending every waking moment with your child. I feel mentally and physically stronger.”

Amanda said she hopes her daughters grow up and learn that they can do something they didn’t think they could and feel proud of their accomplishment.

Whether the Diedrichs are running the course or helping at the Expo, their support is what helps the Monument Marathon continue to be successful, Monument Marathon race director Jennifer Reisig told the Gering Courier.

“The Monument Marathon cannot be successful without runners, sponsors and volunteers,” she said. “We love it when these three intersect. Some people, like Jordan, first get involved with the marathon as a volunteer and are inspired by our runners to train and sign up to run the next year. A few people even register for one of our shorter race distances, then come back that afternoon to work a shift as a volunteer.”

The sponsors, runners and volunteers are vital to the success of the marathon and help reach the goal to raise funds for Western Nebraska Community College students.

The 11th annual Monument Marathon will feature four events – a full marathon, a half-marathon, a 5K run/walk and a half-marathon relay. The expo is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center. The marathon will be on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering.

For more information about this year’s marathon, visit monumentmarathon.com.