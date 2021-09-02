The children of Ruth Pfenning would like to surprise her with a card shower for her 90th birthday. She will celebrate this occasion on September 14th. Ruth has been a longtime resident of Scottsbluff and just recently moved to Kansas. Please send birthday greetings to her new address: 1019 Firetree Avenue, Baldwin City, Kansas 66006.
Ruth Pfenning
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. Each week the Courier will highlight …
“Should We Stay or Should We Go” by Lionel Shriver tackles a couple’s thoughts on growing old. In 1991 Kay’s father died after a long battle w…
Fall is almost here, and change is in the air. Days grow shorter, leaves crisp and fall, and Riverside Discovery Center has an exciting announ…
As part of the new aviation career pathway program at Gering High School, students had the opportunity to actually take flight on Saturday, Au…
The migration of people moving from rural areas of Nebraska to more urban areas continued over the past 10 years, according to data released T…
SCOTTSBLUFF ― Patients in western Nebraska now have increased access to the region’s most advanced cancer care, thanks to an enhanced partners…
A former Gering City Councilman accused of child abuse charges has pleaded to charges in Scotts Bluff County Court late July.
After over a semester of tiptoeing around the North Gym at the Gering Junior High due to damages from a water main leak back in December 2020,…
Everyone needs a break once in a while. And not just a day or two away from work or school, but a chance to really get away from the mundane d…
Nebraska’s Panhandle was fertile ground for hunting for the Native Americans who lived here, and they left behind many traces to prove it. One…