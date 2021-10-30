 Skip to main content
Saluting the flag on Halloween
Saluting the flag on Halloween

Saluting the flag on Halloween

Paul Brooks salutes as he poses with an original 13-colony American flag in his newest George Washington Halloween costume. 

Gering resident Paul Brooks said he always dresses up in something patriotic every year. Some of his costumes have included an American eagle and a bunch of red, white and blue get-up. He said he does it because he used to carry a flag in various parades, including at the Oregon Trail Days parade. He had done it for around 17 years because he wanted to show his support for all branches of the military. Brooks plans to wear his costume at a Halloween party this weekend and when children come to his house for trick-or-treating on Halloween day.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

