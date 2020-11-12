Santa’s Village and Gering’s Holiday Parade will look different in 2020

Like many community events of 2020, the Gering Merchants’ Santa’s Village and Gering Christmas Holiday Parade will look a little different as the community officially kicks off the 2020 Christmas holiday season in downtown Gering.

Gering Merchants will set up Santa’s Village in the east parking lot of the Gering Civic Center this Saturday, Nov. 14 starting at 8 a.m. All of the Santa’s Village houses have been revitalized with new lights and paint; volunteers and media are invited to attend the village set-up on Saturday.

Santa’s Village lights will officially come on Friday, Nov. 27 6 p.m. at the start of the Gering Christmas Holiday Parade 2020. In working with officials at the Panhandle Public Health District, the Gering Merchants first priority is keeping residents, families and visitors to the village safe and healthy. The village will be set-up throughout the Christmas holiday; with houses lighted at night for family visits and pictures. However, the normal Santa’s Village Saturday morning activities of visits with Santa, hot chocolate and cookies for the kids and touring inside the Village houses will not be available this year. A new village addition this year will be a life-size cut-out of Santa; perfect for pictures with Santa’s likeness for 2020.