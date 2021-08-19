SBNM introduces new four-legged friend program

The public can visit the visitor’s center to let a ranger know or tell a ranger they come across while visiting the monument. No pets, except service animals, are allowed in the visitor’s center.

“We hope that basically they learn to respect the resources,” Hedges said. “Understanding that if their dog is coming with them, the dog has to behave and follow the rules, just like they do.”

The program also seeks to educate the public about why the rules are in place.

“Educating them on how to have your dog safely at the park without harming the wildlife or getting harmed by the wildlife, which is a big deal here because we have rattlesnakes.”

Hedges said dogs have a heightened risk of coming across wildlife, particularly rattlesnakes, when they are not leashed and on the designated trail systems.

“What we recommend for people, even if they have a dog or not, is just to walk away from the rattlesnake slowly and then tell a ranger about it so we can monitor the situation,” she said.

If visitors have a small dog they can pick up, then pick it up and remove it from the situation. For pet owners of larger dogs, Hodges said it’s important that it’s well trained to follow the handler away from the snake.