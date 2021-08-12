 Skip to main content
Scenes from the Scotts Bluff County Fair
Scenes from the Scotts Bluff County Fair

The Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds were hopping with activity last week. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured a few shots of the action.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

