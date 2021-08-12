Scenes from the Scotts Bluff County Fair
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Gering City Councilman accused of child abuse charges has pleaded to charges in Scotts Bluff County Court late July.
In 2004 Darlene Tagler went out on a limb and purchased the Prairie Pines Quilt Shop, a business outside Gering in a barn, with her friend Bet…
Mexicans started coming during the late 1800’s to Nebraska’s Panhandle to work for railroads and agriculture. Most of the immigrant workers di…
As staff and students return to learning this fall, they will find a newly designed website for Gering Public Schools. The new site offers eas…
Scotts Bluff County Fair kicked off on Saturday, July 31, with the parade through Mitchell. The Courier's Brad Staman captured the action.
The school year is approaching and local school districts are prepared for another academic year operating under pandemic response emergency p…
A look back at this week over the decades.
GERING — The Gering Civic Plaza is a great place for families, friends, and groups to gather. Whether it’s coming together for fun, reunions, …
GERING – The Gering Swimming Pool will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 8 p.m. Gering Swimming Pool staff would like to thank patron…
An estimated 6,000 acres is believed to have burned in the Hackberry Fire that started on Thursday, Aug. 5. The fire will return to local incident command Monday evening as it is 95% contained.