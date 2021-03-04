Scholarship available for BCHS graduate or resident pursuing medical career

Scholarship available for Banner County High School graduate or resident pursuing medical career

The Regional West Foundation is currently accepting applications for the Marjorie Jane Streeks Brown Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is available to a Banner County High School graduate or resident of Banner County planning to pursue a degree in healthcare at an accredited college or university.

Streeks Brown was born in Banner County in 1918. She remained an active member of the community throughout her life and was a strong supporter of education.

To apply, send a letter of application including the following information: full name and address, field of medicine being studied and level of study, name and address of college or university, achievements (school, athletics, clubs, church, awards, and community service), employment, number of dependents, and reason why the applicant deserves the award. Applicants should also include a copy of their high school and college transcripts. Applicant must be a graduate of Banner County High School or resident of Banner County.