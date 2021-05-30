School breaks for summer

Students across the Panhandle said goodbye to classrooms and hello to summer vacation this past week, some leaving their buildings for the final time.

Lincoln Elementary in Gering held a special ceremony for their fifth graders, wishing them well as they leave Lincoln and head on up to Gering Junior High next year. Hugs were given and pictures were taken on Wednesday, May 19, as the fifth graders said farewell to their elementary teachers.

One student, Dallas Carrillo handed out individually tagged light-up roses to his favorite teachers over the years. His favorite memory from this past year was “having all my friends and teachers (in person).”

His mom, Nalena, said it was definitely a hectic year for everyone, and summer will be a warm welcome.

“We had a pretty busy school year,” she said. “I’m ready for that hammock myself.”

Fifth graders also took turns ringing a bell on the wall in the gym. Underneath the bell was a quote from Walt Disney which read, “Whatever we accomplish belongs to our entire group, a tribute to our combined effort.”