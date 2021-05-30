School breaks for summer

Students across the Panhandle said goodbye to classrooms and hello to summer vacation this past week, some leaving their buildings for the final time.
Lincoln Elementary in Gering held a special ceremony for their fifth graders, wishing them well as they leave Lincoln and head on up to Gering Junior High next year. Hugs were given and pictures were taken on Wednesday, May 19, as the fifth graders said farewell to their elementary teachers.
One student, Dallas Carrillo handed out individually tagged light-up roses to his favorite teachers over the years. His favorite memory from this past year was “having all my friends and teachers (in person).”
His mom, Nalena, said it was definitely a hectic year for everyone, and summer will be a warm welcome.
“We had a pretty busy school year,” she said. “I’m ready for that hammock myself.”
Fifth graders also took turns ringing a bell on the wall in the gym. Underneath the bell was a quote from Walt Disney which read, “Whatever we accomplish belongs to our entire group, a tribute to our combined effort.”
Principal Pam Barker said it’s called the bell ringer, and anyone who has done something good or has an accomplishment they wish to celebrate with everyone can ring the bell, acknowledging the group effort for the achievement. Graduating fifth grade is one of the ultimate achievements for an elementary student.
While fifth graders were celebrating their last day of elementary in the gym, Lincoln kindergartners enjoyed their last recess of the school year outside as they ran around in Hawaiian garb. During the last 26 days of school, they counted backwards with the alphabet, the last day being Aloha day.
The whole elementary finished their final day with a sack lunch outside, enjoying their playground area one last time before heading into summer break. Now, the kids — and teachers — are looking forward to a more normal summer. Carrillo’s already got one thing on his mind.
“Go to the lake,” he said.