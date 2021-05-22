Schools prepare for normal summer session

Mason said the district was fortunate to have the students learning in-person for the majority of the school year.

Gering Junior High and Gering High School will be starting up summer school beginning Monday, as well. Principal Rocky Schneider said Monday will be orientation, which is where students can sign up. He is expecting anywhere from 50 to 100 students from sixth to 12th grade this year, up from just 30 students last year.

“We have the same number of kids as last year that could use summer school,” he said. “There has just been more communication on our part letting them know it’s available and that it’s a good opportunity to stay on track to graduate. That way they don’t have to double up on English or math class (during the regular school year).”

Schneider said they have four teachers who will be staffing the summer school program, which is the same as previous years. It will run 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday for four weeks.

One change this year, though, is they will continue the hybrid system they implemented last summer due to COVID-19. This summer’s in-person and online format is more of a product of COVID-19 than precautions against it.