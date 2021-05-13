Scott Bluff National Monument to host ribbon cutting ceremony May 14

It’s been 29 months almost to the day since Scotts Bluff National Monument employees and public officials broke ground on the visitor center expansion and renovation project. Now the space is ready for the public to enjoy as the SBNM officials plan a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 14 at 11 a.m.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, and now they are welcoming the community back to see the final product. Monument Superintendent Dan Morford said the estimated length of the construction was projected to take between nine months to a year, but there were a few weather delays that postponed the reopening of the $3.2 million project.

Rangel Construction Company LLC completed the project, working to maintain the historical structure of the building while connecting it to the new space.

Several rooms feature visible wood and metal rafters, paying tribute to the materials used for covered wagons along the Oregon Trail. There is a cut away in one of the walls that reveals the original dirt and straw construction done by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).

This recent 3,000-square foot renovation is among many staged renovation projects the building has undergone throughout its history.