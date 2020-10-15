SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: There’s trouble on the line-21 times

I filed a complaint online with the Federal Trade Commission. I looked at apps designed to block scam calls. I considered destroying my phone with my now-functioning chainsaw.

I know those are only temporary fixes. Where there is an ill will, there is an ill way.

Frances went a step further than I did, actually engaging a live person purporting to be from the IRS and jerking a knot in his hind end. She told me she was 82 years old and had been around long enough to know when someone was trying to pull one over on her.

“I know the IRS doesn’t call you,” she said. “I told him I would report him to the FBI.”

Frances, I learned from our discussion, grew up in a house full of brothers and learned pretty quick how to take care of herself. She was not about to fall for such obvious skullduggery.

She called the newspaper that day, she said, because she wanted me to warn others about the hooligans and crooks out there trying to rip us off.

“Some of the elderly folks have fallen for this,” she said. “But not me. Put something in the paper to let people know. I get the paper every day so I’ll be looking for it.”