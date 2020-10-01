Scotts Bluff County building reaches 100 years

“I think some good planning and foresight went into constructing this building,” Lawson said. “I’m very confident this is one of the most sound structures in the community. I’m not sure that we would need to add anything or change anything. I think its functionality is good.”

Like many courthouses in Nebraska, the courthouse building originally included the sheriff’s office and county jail. The south side of the third floor, where the county attorney’s office is now, housed the jail, and the county attorney and sheriff were on the second floor.

There was an apartment of sorts where the sheriff and his family lived to enable the sheriff to be close to the prisoners.

Once the sheriff’s office and jail were moved to the new building in the late 1960s, it allowed the county attorney’s office to move to the third floor.

A 1980 renovation to the courthouse building gave the facility more room, but for the most part the original structure and much of the woodwork remains in place.