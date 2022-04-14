Scotts Bluff County Commissioners vote down added holidays for employees, citing expense

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted Monday, April 4, to reject a personnel board proposal of additional holiday time for county employees.

The personnel board is comprised of a commissioner, elected official, county employee and appointed laypeople. The committee recently spent two hours compiling the proposal with suggestions from around 50 individuals, according to information presented at the Monday, April 4 commissioner’s meeting. Officials and employees said the additional time off would boost morale, but multiple commissioners said it would cost taxpayers too much money.

The proposal included days off for New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Arbor Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth or Freedom Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and Christmas Day. It also included a half-day off on Christmas Eve. Most of the holidays fall in line with holidays observed by the state.

Last year, controversy was caused when President Joe Biden designated Juneteenth as a federal holiday, which meant that many states and other entities also observed the day. With the approval on a Thursday and the holiday observed on a Friday, some entities objected to the suddenness of the change. Scotts Bluff County Commissioners were vocal in their opposition to adding another holiday to those observed by the county.

During Monday’s meeting, Commissioners Ken Meyer and Charlie Knapper voted in favor of the personnel committee's recommendation. Commissioners Russ Reisig, Mark Reichert and Mark Harris voted against it.

The commissioners could approve or reject the proposal at the meeting but could not make changes themselves. They could only suggest changes for the personnel board to make.

Tony Schuler, a layperson who represents the commissioners on the personnel board, described some of the employee perspective for the commissioners.

“They are afraid that you guys are going to jerk that from them at any given point ... that’s why that (the statute) is in there because they feel strongly about that.”

The proposal stated the commissioners would not have to allow additional holidays if they did not chose.

“You guys are giving them 13 holidays. That is a benefit for your employees ... pat them on the back and give them something,” Schuler said.

Reichert argued having additional holidays would hurt constituents and cost too much additional money. He said the commissioners would prefer 12 holidays.

Schuler responded by saying one more day off wouldn’t harm the taxpayers. According to Reisig, holidays cost the county $35,000 per day.

“Twelve holidays is enough,” Harris argued. “I’ve said it forever, I’ve said it before ... and I still have the same opinion.”

He said he didn’t know if he’d ever think differently.

"I’m simply willing to pay for 12 ... if you want to add Juneteenth, add it, but take away one of the others.”

Before Juneteenth was made a federal holiday, a new holiday hadn’t been added to the list of holidays observed for county employees in more than 30 years. Lisa Rien, the county’s human resources director, said having 13 days off would boost morale.

“Your morale around here has tanked,” she told the commissioners. “How much more time do you want to waste on employees disrespecting you? Is it really worth it? I think you pass the 13 holidays because if you don’t do it this year, it’s coming in future years.”

Treasurer Heather Hauschild said having holidays off is a benefit for a county position over other jobs. Hauschild said the county offers no hiring bonuses or greatly-increased wages.

Harris said the other time off the county offers like bereavement leave is generous.

“We can review this policy in its entirety some time and you can show me where these as a package are not fair. I don’t think we can do that,” he said.

County attorney David Eubanks said the added holiday pay would help draw in more qualified job applicants. He said he is currently understaffed and the applicants he has been hearing from aren’t qualified.

Better-suited applicants won’t give up several dollars worth of pay an hour without additional benefits, he told the commissioners.

“I don’t know if this is the hill you want to die on,” he said.

Reichert later said it was a hill he was willing to die on, as many of his constituents would not want to pay for an additional holiday for county employees.

“This is politics and you don’t come to the bargaining table without being willing to give something up. I tried to let that be known last Thursday (March 31),” he said, referring to three commissioners having attended the recently held personnel meeting.

Knapper said, “You’re coming and asking for Juneteenth and then you’re asking for four hours on Dec. 24. It’s ask, ask, ask and there’s no give.”

Still, he said he’d vote yes as an olive branch.

Knapper suggested keeping Juneteenth as a holiday and removing Black Friday. The personnel board will likely meet in the coming weeks to consider changes to its proposal.

