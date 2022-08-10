Scotts Bluff County Fair open class results

Homemakers Club pulled off a successful open class showcase at the 2022 county fair. Best of Show honors were awarded to Nancy Butcher exhibiting a large, colorful quilt.
Baked goods adult division: Phyllis Aller, grand and reserve.
Baked goods youth division: Brodee Luce, grand; Gracie Marlow, reserve.
Canned goods adult: Rachelle Anderson, grand; Tammy Knotts, reserve.
Crocheting adult: Kathryn Gonzales, grand; Jana Barker, reserve.
Decorative arts adult: Landen Murphy, grand; June Lacey, reserve.
Decorative arts student age 15-19: Kyra Brannon, grand; Kate Lerwick, reserve.
Decorative arts youth age 14 and under: Bryson Gaul, grand; Champ Smith, reserve.
Dimensional arts adult: Jeff Gaiser, grand; Cynde Gaiser, reserve.
Dimensional arts student: Wyatt Sauer, grand.
Dimensional arts youth: Jerrod Schuler, grand.
Handicrafts adult: Debra Lupher, grand; Sara McCabe, reserve.
Handicrafts youth: Grace Lynn, grand; Ella Bosche, reserve.
Knitting adult: Beth Pfeifer, grand and reserve.
Photography adult: Gary Stone, grand and reserve.
Photography student: Halle Knutson, grand; Jaiden Jahn, reserve.
Photography youth: Lillian Debus, grand and reserve.
Quilts adult: Nancy Butcher, grand; Marla Marx, reserve.
Textile arts adult: Brenda Harden, grand; Erika Hackett, reserve.
Woodworking adult: Doug Engstrom, grand and reserve.
Woodworking youth: Cashius Erdman, grand; Jerrod Schuler, reserve.