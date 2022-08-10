 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scotts Bluff County Fair open class results

  • 0
080722-ssh-new-openclasschamps-p1.jpg

Scotts Bluff County Fair open class grand and reserve champions.

 NICOLE HELDT, Gering Courier

Homemakers Club pulled off a successful open class showcase at the 2022 county fair. Best of Show honors were awarded to Nancy Butcher exhibiting a large, colorful quilt.

Baked goods adult division: Phyllis Aller, grand and reserve.

Baked goods youth division: Brodee Luce, grand; Gracie Marlow, reserve.

Canned goods adult: Rachelle Anderson, grand; Tammy Knotts, reserve.

Crocheting adult: Kathryn Gonzales, grand; Jana Barker, reserve.

Decorative arts adult: Landen Murphy, grand; June Lacey, reserve.

Decorative arts student age 15-19: Kyra Brannon, grand; Kate Lerwick, reserve.

Decorative arts youth age 14 and under: Bryson Gaul, grand; Champ Smith, reserve.

People are also reading…

Dimensional arts adult: Jeff Gaiser, grand; Cynde Gaiser, reserve.

Dimensional arts student: Wyatt Sauer, grand.

Dimensional arts youth: Jerrod Schuler, grand.

Handicrafts adult: Debra Lupher, grand; Sara McCabe, reserve.

Handicrafts youth: Grace Lynn, grand; Ella Bosche, reserve.

Knitting adult: Beth Pfeifer, grand and reserve.

Photography adult: Gary Stone, grand and reserve.

Photography student: Halle Knutson, grand; Jaiden Jahn, reserve.

Photography youth: Lillian Debus, grand and reserve.

Quilts adult: Nancy Butcher, grand; Marla Marx, reserve.

Textile arts adult: Brenda Harden, grand; Erika Hackett, reserve.

Woodworking adult: Doug Engstrom, grand and reserve.

Woodworking youth: Cashius Erdman, grand; Jerrod Schuler, reserve.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare

Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare

A 42-year-old Gering man drowned Friday July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare, according to information released by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News