Scotts Bluff County Public Health offers free COVID-19 vaccination clinics

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY – From walk-in clinics to a mobile work site unit, Scotts Bluff County Public Health offers free COVID-19 clinics at multiple locations across the Panhandle.
Since vaccinations began in January, around 31% of Panhandle residents have been vaccinated, according to a press release.
However, with contagious COVID-19 variants becoming prevalent in the area, it’s more important than ever for eligible groups to receive vaccines.
“We’re seeing vaccines work very well against the COVID-19 variants, but the pandemic is not over,” Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County health director, said. “Most of the severe illness is presenting in unvaccinated individuals. Vaccines continue to be the best way to protect ourselves and our families.”
The Pfizer vaccine is currently available to people 12 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for those 18 and older. Scotts Bluff County Covid Immunization Clinic, located at 313 West 38th St. in Scottsbluff, offers both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday. All vaccines are free of charge.
Additional COVID-19 vaccination opportunities are available through Scotts Bluff County Public Health’s mobile clinic and walk-in clinics. The mobile clinic travels to local businesses and offers employees at least two vaccine options. All vaccines are free of charge. The health department is collaborating with great community partners to offer vaccinations at special events. Examples of these partners are Scottsbluff schools, Gering schools and Midwest Theater. There are many upcoming options. Walk-in clinics will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Morrill on July 21, Aug. 11, and Sept. 1 at 302 Center Ave. The mobile unit will be at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in on July 16 before the movie starts. The mobile unit will also be National Night Out on Aug. 3.
For more information on where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine or how you can set up a clinic at your worksite/event, call 308-630-1126 or visit pphd.org.