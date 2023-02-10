The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved a request to pursue the possibility of reopening a juvenile detention center in the county at its regular meeting on Monday evening.

The request was presented by Chief Deputy Sheriff Troy Brown, who outlined how circumstances have changed since the closure of the previous facility in 2016 due to lack of juvenile population and need for more space to house incarcerated adults.

“Initially when we closed, we contracted with Natrona County (the county seat is Casper, Wyoming,) because it was close,” Brown explained. “They have since changed their acceptance. They have to be charged with felonies now before they’ll accept them, and that’s because they’re overcrowded.”

Brown said overpopulation in juvenile detention centers is a problem that has now spread across the state of Nebraska, with facilities in Madison, Lancaster and Douglas counties remaining full to capacity, making it exceptionally difficult for Scotts Bluff County to find open beds for its juveniles when needed.

“It’s to the point now where we’re having to send kids to Woodbury in Iowa, which is in the middle of Sioux City. That’s the closest place that will take them,” Brown said.

District V Commissioner Mark Harris commented during discussion on the unsustainability of such arrangements, acknowledging how frequently those being detained in locations eight hours from Scotts Bluff County need to be transported for meetings, hearings and other required appointments, in addition to being held far from their families.

To ascertain the viability of opening a new juvenile detention center, Brown researched how many juveniles the county had been obliged to find housing for since the closure of the old facility.

“I did a five-year analysis on how many kids, on average, per year that we have in detention,” he said. “We run around 20 per year that are placed in secure facilities since 2016. Right now, we have nine just from Scotts Bluff County.”

Without a facility readily available, many of those young people who require placement in a detention center end up in a state of limbo before space can be found for them. Brown said that many times the sheriff’s department is forced to use temporary accommodations for up to two days because there are no options available.

The board’s approval of the request empowers Brown to pursue input from architects on the financial feasibility of repurposing an existing building for juvenile detention. Several potential sources of funding were discussed, including income from other Panhandle counties that would have the option of housing juveniles in the facility.

Other business for the board included hearing an update from Tourism Director Brenda Leisy on the return of NSAA girls state golf competition to the area after obtaining a four-year contract, as well as the potential for more sports-related tourism opportunities.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of events in each of these areas, so they send out a lot of RFPs throughout the course of the year, planning even two or three years in advance,” Leisy said. “There could be some opportunities for us later on.”

Leisy mentioned sports including hockey, volleyball, wrestling, table tennis and triathlon. She said that requests for proposals have already started to come in after her meetings with relevant organizations last month.

The board’s next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 4:30 p.m.