Scotts Bluff National Monument to transition to fall/winter hours

Effective Monday, Sept. 5, the Visitor Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Summit Road will be open at 9 a.m., close at 4 p.m. and all vehicles must be down by 4:30 p.m. Pedestrians and cyclists are not permitted to use the Summit Road when it is open to motor vehicles. Park grounds and trails are accessible from sunrise to sunset.