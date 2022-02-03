Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce honors community leaders

Feather was born in Hershey, Neb. She was very active in school. Sports included basketball, track, and volleyball. Other interests were interpretation, acting in plays, drama club, newspaper staff, Pep Club, and Thespians. Honors included Best Actress of the Year, Junior Class Citizenship Award, National Honor Society, and Girls State. After graduation from Hershey High School, she moved to Arizona where she worked at Century Helicopter Company for ten years. In 1992, she decided to move closer to her parents, who resided in Scottsbluff.

She worked as the manager at the Gas Works Plaza that is now known as Western Travel Terminal. Her next stop was the Star-Herald where she worked in circulation and later distribution. She loved her career in media and started at KNEB (now known as Rural Radio Scottsbluff) over twenty years ago and is the promotions director. She coordinates many events and promotions throughout the year. One of her favorite events is the Farm&Ranch Expo held every spring. Her networking over the past twenty plus years with Western Nebraska folks is impressive. She is creative and can brainstorm an idea and find volunteers to make it happen.